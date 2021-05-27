Crystal Palace's next manager: Eagles step up interest in one candidate who could replace Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace have made contact with Burnley to gain an understanding of the compensation package it would take to bring Sean Dyche to Selhurst Park this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Sean Dyche?

The Eagles first reached out to Dyche in January to gauge his interest in succeeding Roy Hodgson, who stepped down as Palace's manager at the end of the season.

They seem to still be interested in hiring the Burnley boss, as they have reportedly been in touch with his current employers over a potential compensation payment for the 49-year-old.

Dyche has one year remaining on his contract at Turf Moor.

What is Dyche's win rate at Burnley?

The former Watford manager has spent the last nine years at Burnley, and is approaching 400 games in charge at the club.

In that time, he has led them to promotion back to the Premier League, and has helped the side cement themselves back in the top-flight.

Of his 391 games in the dugout at Burnley, Dyche has won 146, giving him a win rate of 37%.

Who else is in the mix for the Palace job?

Despite this latest development, Dyche is not believed to be the only candidate that Palace are considering.

Last week, it was claimed that Frank Lampard had held extensive talks with the south London club, while Palace's sporting director Dougie Freedman is believed to be keen on Barnsley manager Valerian Ismael.

It seems that Dyche is a serious contender for the Palace job, but there are other names who are currently still in the mix.

Would Dyche be a good appointment for Palace?

This might be the fresh challenge that Dyche needs.

Having spent the best part of a decade at Burnley working with a limited budget, the 2020/21 season hinted that Dyche may have taken the club as far as he can.

The team finished the year in 17th place, which is disappointing considering they ended the previous campaign inside the top 10.

Indeed, back in 2018, Dyche guided Burnley into Europe, although they were eliminated from the Europa League in the qualifying rounds.

Still, he has experience of managing a top-half side, and that should be what Palace are aiming to be, especially given that they are set to spend £50m this summer.

With that sort of money available, Dyche would likely back himself to take Palace into the top half and possibly challenging for a European place, rather than being a side that settles for simply remaining in the Premier League each year.

