Man Utd latest news: Fabrizio Romano reveals goalkeeper plan for next season

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United will continue with David De Gea and Dean Henderson next season despite Tom Heaton's imminent arrival.

What's the latest transfer news involving Man United?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano said that United will keep both De Gea and Henderson into next season amid the reported acquisition of Aston Villa goalkeeper Tom Heaton on a free transfer upon the expiry of his contract.

Romano said, "Obviously they are going to continue with David De Gea and Henderson, but Tom Heaton is coming back to the club as a free agent."

Could Henderson actually leave United?

Despite Romano stating that United will continue with De Gea and Henderson, reports from Sky Sports suggested that the latter has made it clear to United that he will only stay at the club if he is the first-choice goalkeeper and that they are not yet clear on their plans.

According to the report, Henderson has attracted the interest of top European clubs, including Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan.

How did De Gea perform in the Europa League final?

The Spaniard had a night to forget against Villarreal in Gdansk. Despite not being genuinely threatened in 120 minutes other than Gerard Moreno's first-half goal, it was in the penalty shootout where the evening truly came crashing down.

The 30-year-old failed to save any of the eleven penalties taken against him, including one from the Villarreal goalkeeper Rulli, and then went on to miss the decisive penalty to confirm the Red Devils' defeat.

Based on a tweet from WhoScored, De Gea has conceded his last 36 penalties that he has faced for Man United. Alarmingly, the last time he saved a spot-kick was in April 2016.

To compound his misery, he was also United's lowest-rated player on the night (3.58).

Should United sell one of their goalkeepers?

Arguably, yes.

After a disastrous ending to the Europa League final for De Gea, Solskjaer will no doubt continue having a selection headache over the pair. Still, it could be time to finally axe the former Atletico Madrid custodian.

According to Spotrac, De Gea is United's highest earner on £375,000-per-week which, frankly, is an absurd wage for a backup goalkeeper. Indeed, if he were to leave the club this summer, perhaps it could free up valuable funds to be utilised in other areas of the squad.

Henderson, meanwhile, earns a considerably lower wage and despite some shaky performances in recent times, for example his costly errors against Liverpool, he still has room to develop at just 24-years-old.

