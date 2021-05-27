Tottenham latest news: Harry Kane has annoyed people at the top of the club

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Harry Kane's interview with Gary Neville has 'annoyed' figures behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

What's the latest Harry Kane transfer news?

The England captain is believed to have asked to leave Spurs in pursuit of the game's major honours with the likes of both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Barcelona all linked with a move.

Raphael VARANE Transfer Talks Begin | Eden Hazard wants Chelsea Transfer: The Football Terrace...

Last week, an interview with Neville was released in which the 27-year-old stressed he never said he would stay at his boyhood club forever and that a conversation with chairman Daniel Levy about his future was probably needed.

Earlier this week, The Independent revealed Kane was desperate to leave Spurs and not even a potential return for manager Mauricio Pochettino was likely to change his mind.

What did O'Rourke say about Kane's future?

Speaking on yesterday's episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, O'Rourke revealed the manner of Kane's interview had annoyed people at the top of the club.

"I think that interview he's done with Gary Neville hasn't done himself any favours whatsoever," he said from the 2:05 mark onwards.

"It's annoyed quite a lot of the Spurs hierarchy and one person you don't want to annoy is Daniel Levy."

Could anybody realistically afford to sign Kane?

Given the striker still has just over three years to run on his reported £200k-per-week contract in North London, signing him looks incredibly difficult for anybody.

The Independent report did suggest Chelsea were the club most willing to pay Spurs' price tag - thought to be in the region of £175m - but, given the rivalry between the two London teams, even they are said to be aware of the problems such a deal would naturally cause.

Considering the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as Levy's notoriety in the transfer market, paying what would be close to Neymar's world-record transfer fee does seem unlikely this summer, albeit not impossible.

1 of 10 When did Harry Kane make his debut for Tottenham? 2010 2011 2012 2013

What have Tottenham said about the rumours?

Speaking prior to the final home game of the season, interim coach Ryan Mason claimed his star striker had not spoken to him about leaving the club and was purely focused on football.

"The conversations I have had with Harry have been about the game the other day and also preparing for the game tomorrow," he said (via Sky Sports).

"I don't know."

From a club perspective, The Guardian quoted a Spurs spokesman as saying: "We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible. That’s all we are focused on.”

News Now - Sport News