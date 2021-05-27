Man Utd transfer news: Fabrizio Romano reveals transfer meeting is scheduled

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United have scheduled a meeting for "immediately after" the Europa League final to decide on summer targets.

What's the latest transfer news involving Man United?

Speaking on the Here We Go podcast, Romano stated that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to meet with executives to discuss United's transfer targets after the Red Devils' Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

Romano said, "Immediately after the final there is a meeting scheduled between the executive of the club and Ole to decide together about targets."

What has Romano said about Sancho to United?

The Italian journalist suggested that Jadon Sancho remains on United's radar, despite the Manchester club not yet submitting an official bid for the Dortmund winger who could be available for as low as €90m (£77.5m).

Romano said, "Keep an eye always on the Jadon Sancho situation because the price news is confirmed so it’s a bit less than €100m (£86m), around €90m (£77.5m), €95m (£81.8m) for Jadon Sancho but at the moment Manchester United have not done an official bid yet."

Where did United struggle against Villarreal?

Despite dominating Unai Emery's side at times, United rarely threatened the Villarreal goal.

Including Edinson Cavani's equaliser, United only managed two shots on target according to WhoScored, and failed to create many chances of note.

On the night, Mason Greenwood proved ineffective on the right-hand side with a rating of 6.16, the lowest of any outfield player. Indeed, this outlined the need for United to sign a natural right-winger, something club legend and Sky pundit Gary Neville has alluded to before.

Solskjaer seemed reluctant to turn to his bench, and whilst Emery was rejuvenating his side with fresh legs, the United manager waited until the 100th minute to make changes.

Where should United improve on their starting XI besides right-wing?

United have struggled in defence since losing their captain Harry Maguire, conceding nine goals in five games in his absence.

According to AS via Sport Witness, Villarreal's Pau Torres, who was involved in United's Europa League defeat, is a target for United and Solskjaer is interested in bringing the Spaniard to Old Trafford.

Torres outshone United's centre-backs in the final as he made one tackle, four clearances and blocked two shots for his side. In comparison, United's starting defensive pairing of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly made a combined zero tackles, three interceptions and one blocked shot.

Another area of concern is their depth in midfield, as Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba seem to be the only viable options for Solskjaer.

Summer signing Donny van de Beek has rarely been used while Bruno Fernandes has only missed 3 of United's 61 games all season, suggesting the manager does not trust the options behind him.

