England manager Gareth Southgate really does have an abundance of talent to pick from these days.

The Three Lions' 33-man provisional squad for Euro 2020 was named earlier in the week and despite being able to pick an inflated number of players, some seriously talented footballers still missed out.

That's how strong of a position English football is in right now and it's why many believe that, with the right guidance, the current crop of stars can deliver major international trophies.

Part of the reason why the England national team's future looks so exciting is the fact the that the country are blessed with what seems like countless young, gifted footballers.

The pool of high-quality players aged 25 or under available to Southgate is frankly obscene and we've created a graphic as evidence to support that claim.

So let's take a look at England's current options in each position from that age bracket...

England's outrageous Under-25 squad depth

GK | Dean Henderson (24) & Aaron Ramsdale (23)

RB | Trent Alexander-Arnold (22), Reece James (21), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (23) & Tariq Lamptey (20)

CB | Ben White (23), Ezri Konsa (23), Mason Holgate (24) & Nathaniel Phillips (24)

CB | Joe Gomez (24), Ben Godfrey (23), Fikayo Tomori (23) & Axel Tuanzebe (23)

LB | Luke Shaw (25), Ben Chilwell (24), James Justin (23) & Matt Targett (25)

CDM | Declan Rice (22), Kalvin Phillips (25) & Jude Bellignham (17)

Man City vs Chelsea UCL Final Preview (The Football Terrace)

CM | Mason Mount (22), Joe Willock (21) & Ainsley Maitland-Niles (23)

CM | Phil Foden (20), James Maddison (24), Emile Smith Rowe (20) & Dele Alli (25)

RW | Jadon Sancho (21), Bukayo Saka (19) & Callum Hudson-Odoi (20)

LW | Jack Grealish (25), Marcus Rashford (23), Harvey Barnes (23) & Jack Harrison (24)

ST | Dominic Calvert-Lewin (24), Ollie Watkins (25), Mason Greenwood (19) & Tammy Abraham (23)

Wow.

That squad depth really is something else and the only issue is that a high number of the players above will likely never get much of a chance on the international stage due the competition for each spot in Southgate's starting XI.

Leeds' Harrison is a prime example of just that. In 2020/21, no English midfielder contributed to more Premier League goals, the silky winger scoring eight and assisting the same amount.

Yet, despite his very impressive stats, he's absolutely nowhere near a call-up to England's senior squad due to the quality of players currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

If the Three Lions don't win at least one major tournament in the next five to six years, it will be seen as a massive failure.

