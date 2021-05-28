Watford transfer news: Update emerges regarding Cucho Hernandez's Hornets future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having sealed an immediate return to the Premier League last month, Watford will now need to make decisions on the futures of a number of their players ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst Hornets manager Xisco Munoz has already opted to part ways with the likes of Achraf Lazaar and Carlos Sanchez, it will be intriguing to see what approach he takes in terms of the individuals who were loaned out by the club last season.

One of the players who is set to return to Vicarage Road next month is forward Cucho Hernandez who spent the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign at Getafe.

Since joining Watford in 2017, the Colombian international has failed to make any inroads on the club's starting eleven and has been allowed to leave on a temporary basis on three separate occasions.

After a two-year spell at Huesca, Hernandez played for Mallorca during the 2019/20 season before lining up for Getafe.

Despite featuring on 23 occasions in La Liga for the Azulones, the forward was only able to illustrate glimpses of his ability as he scored two goals and provided three assists for his team-mates.

Ahead of the summer window, an update has emerged regarding Hernandez's future.

According to Spanish news outlet AS (as cited by Sport Witness), the forward will not be able to extend his stay at Getafe due to the fact that a clause in his loan deal requires him to return to Watford as a result of their promotion to the Premier League.

A recent report by COPE revealed that Granada are now reportedly eyeing a swoop for the 22-year-old.

However, any deal with Watford could depend on whether manager Diego Martinez decides to stay at the Spanish club.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Hernandez seemingly attracting interest from the likes of Granada and Getafe, it will be interesting to see whether Watford are tempted to cash in on him this summer.

Having yet to play a game for the Hornets, the forward may struggle to adapt to life in the Premier League if the club decide to keep him at Vicarage Road next season.

Furthermore, when you consider that Watford already have the likes of Andre Gray, Troy Deeney, Isaac Success and Joao Pedro at their disposal, there is no guarantee that Hernandez will be able to get the game-time that he needs to improve as a player.

Whilst Hernandez's lack of consistency during the previous campaign resulted in him averaging a relatively underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.60 in La Liga, it could be argued that a permanent move to Spain may be exactly what he needs to kick-start his career.

Therefore, Hernandez's exit could end up benefitting both parties as the forward will be handed the opportunity to make a fresh start whilst Watford could use the money generated from his sale to bolster their squad in the upcoming transfer window.

