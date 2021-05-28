Manchester City and Chelsea go head-to-head in the 2021 Champions League final.

The two English clubs meet at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto in what has the potential to be a classic encounter.

City, managed by Pep Guardiola, are hoping to become European champions for the first time in their history. Chelsea, managed by Thomas Tuchel, will be crowned champions of Europe for the second time (after 2012) if they defeat their Premier League opponents.

Ahead of the match, have a go at testing your knowledge of past Champions League finals.

We’ve created a tricky quiz comprised of 20 questions spanning the 1990s, 2000s and the 2010s.

Champions League finals quiz: Scoring system

Here’s our scoring system:

0-4: Back to the Europa League you go

5-9: Admit it: you should have done better

10-14: A solid score - well done

15-19: Impressive Champions League knowledge!

20: There's nothing you don't know about UCL finals

Champions League finals quiz: Let's begin!

Right, let’s crack on with the quiz, and don’t forget to challenge your mates to see if they can do any better.

Good luck!

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

