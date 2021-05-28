Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The 2020/21 season saw Jack Grealish establish himself as one of the world's best playmakers.

Aston Villa's main man was unplayable in the Premier League when fit, scoring six goals and contributing 10 assists in his 26 Premier League appearances.

His performances were rightly rewarded with game time for England's senior side during the season and he's set to be one of the country's key men at this summer's Euro 2020 tournament.

All in all, it was an incredibly successful campaign for the 25-year-old and it has unsurprisingly resulted in him being eyed up by Europe's elite once again.

Grealish was linked with a move away from Dean Smith's side last summer, but a transfer never materialised and he was eventually handed a lucrative new contract by Villa back in September.

The situation surrounding Grealish's future looks set to be very different this time around, though.

Why you ask? Because the Daily Mail report that Manchester City are ready to make the silky playmaker the first £100 million footballer in English history.

The Premier League champions are determined to improve their already outstanding squad for next season and have made Grealish their number one midfield target, with manager Pep Guardiola a long-term admirer of the player.

Villa have made it clear that they won't entertain selling their talisman for anything less than a new British transfer record and it appears City are willing to meet that demand.

So there's a very realistic possibility that we'll be seeing Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden in the same team next season.

That's a creative midfield three that would scare the life out of every defence in world football and to potentially make things worse for opposing teams in 2021/22, Harry Kane might be the striker operating in front of them.

The report from the Daily Mail adds that the England captain is still firmly on City's radar after making it clear that he wishes to leave Tottenham this summer.

Good luck stopping Guardiola's side if they add both Grealish and Kane to their star-studded roster...

