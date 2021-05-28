Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Will Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer stick with David de Gea as his first-choice goalkeeper following another trophy-less season?

The Spanish shot-stopper, who was magnificent for the Red Devils between 2013-2018, has declined quite significantly over the past few seasons.

Solskjaer has rotated De Gea and Dean Henderson this term but started the former during this week’s Europa League final against Villarreal.

De Gea, however, had a nightmare during the penalty shoot-out.

After conceding all 11 of Villarreal’s penalties, the 30-year-old then missed the decisive spot-kick. It was a terribly cruel moment on the club’s four-time Player of the Year.

Man Utd want to sign Jan Oblak

But football is an unforgiving business and it’s understood that United are now ready to use De Gea as a makeweight to sign a world-class replacement.

That world-class replacement is, according to The Sun, none other than Jan Oblak - Atletico Madrid’s revered No. 1.

Oblak, who won the Spanish league title with Atleti this season, would cost in the region of £70 million.

United are looking to offload De Gea and his astronomical £375,000-a-week wages and could include the Spaniard as part of the Oblak deal.

Oblak, capped 36 times by the Slovenia national team, is regarded by some football fans as the world’s best ‘keeper.

It would be a huge coup if Solskjaer managed to convince the 28-year-old to leave Madrid for Manchester.

Could Oblak become United's Allison?

We’ve seen the incredible impact Alisson made at Liverpool after joining Jurgen Klopp’s side from AS Roma in 2018.

Klopp signed the Brazilian following Liverpool’s defeat in the 2018 Champions League final - a match memorable for Loris Karius’s disastrous display in goal.

Would Oblak have a similar impact at Old Trafford following United’s defeat in the Europa League final? It’s certainly not beyond the realms of possibility.

De Gea might be open to Atletico return

Man Utd’s most successful teams have featured a world-class goalkeeper - namely Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar - and De Gea was certainly among the best in the business during his peak years.

But those days, sadly, now appear to be behind him.

It’s also not beyond the realms of possibility that De Gea would be open to a return to Madrid.

He previously wanted to move back to his home city and came close to signing for Real Madrid in 2015 before the move broke down at the 11th hour.

De Gea came through the youth ranks at Atletico and may feel the time is right to return home.

