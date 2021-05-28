Liverpool transfer news: Meeting scheduled with Yves Bissouma's agent

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Anfield Central, Liverpool have scheduled a meeting with the agent of Brighton's Yves Bissouma on Friday to discuss a potential switch to Anfield.

What's the latest transfer news involving Yves Bissouma?

Liverpool will meet with the Brighton midfielder's agent later this week to discuss a move according to Anfield Central.

The Football Terrace: Ibrahima Konate completes medical ahead of Liverpool transfer...

The report states that Bissouma has "been vetted" by the Reds and that Liverpool "really like" the Brighton midfielder who has also attracted the reported interest of Arsenal.

Despite Liverpool meeting with Bissouma's agent on Friday, the article suggests that the 24-year-old is a boyhood Arsenal fan and is "considering all his options".

How much could Bissouma cost?

Based on the report from Anfield Central, the Mali international will be allowed to leave the South Coast club for a fee in the region of £40m, which would be a big increase on the £15.21m fee that Brighton paid Lille for his services in 2018.

However, the Merseyside outfit are reportedly "wary" of spending such a high amount to replace a player that they let leave the club on a free.

Who could Bissouma replace for Liverpool?

In the final Premier League game of the season, Gini Wijnaldum said his goodbyes as it became clear that he would leave the club upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Wijnaldum's move to Barcelona is a "done deal" and he will sign a three-year deal with the Spanish giants.

The journalist said, "Gini Wijnaldum will sign his contract with Barcelona until June 2024 in the next hours, after the verbal agreement [was] reached two days ago. Done deal. Wijnaldum agents are now meeting with Barca board in order to complete the deal."

1 of 20 Ultimate Liverpool quiz: Who assisted Gerrard's goal in Istanbul? Steve Finnan Luis García John Arne Riise Vladimír Šmicer

How does Bissouma compare to Wijnaldum?

The Brighton midfielder has been a dominant presence in Brighton's midfield this season and his defensive ability could make him a strong fit for Jurgen Klopp's side.

According to WhoScored, he proved defensively superior to Wijnaldum with 2.9 tackles per game and 1.8 interceptions compared to just 0.6 and 0.7 respectively for the Dutchman.

In the offensive areas Bissouma can also compete with Wijnaldum as, despite making fewer key passes per match than the Dutchman, he completed more dribbles with 1.5 compared to just 0.9 for the departing Liverpool midfielder.

What did Jamie Carragher say about Bissouma?

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher waxed lyrical about the player following Brighton's draw with Everton back in April.

'You looked at him and he really does look like a top-quality player," he said on Sky Sports (via The Daily Mail.)

"He was excellent at Old Trafford [against Manchester United] for Brighton and he just looked head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch [versus Everton].

'He's been someone a lot of teams have talked about or looked at. I don't think teams will be looking at him, I think they will be bidding for him at the end of the season."

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News