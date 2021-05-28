Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo is football's record goalscorer.

For club and country, the 36-year-old has netted 777 goals, with 450 of them coming in his nine-year stint at Real Madrid.

It took Ronaldo only 438 games across all competitions to reach that number, meaning he averaged 1.03 goals-per-game at the biggest club in the world.

That record is simply phenomenal and what makes it even more impressive is the fact that the Portuguese superstar was far more than just a goalscorer at Real Madrid.

He also contributed a high number of assists in the famous white shirt, 138 of them to be exact.

Some of Ronaldo's assists for Real Madrid were absolute beauties as well and perhaps the finest of the lot came in a game against Getafe in October 2011.

Man City vs Chelsea UCL Final Preview (The Football Terrace)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Latest Transfer Rumours, News, Gossip And More

What made the assist even more spectacular was the fact that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner produced it with his weaker left foot.

Ronaldo somehow managed to find Karim Benzema from near the touchline with an inch-perfect pass, one that swerved around the Getafe defenders and into the path of the French striker.

Check out the assist for yourself in the video below.

Ronaldo's incredible weak-foot assist

There aren't many players in history capable of producing a weak-foot pass like that.

One football fan replied to the footage on Twitter: "So perfect. Never seen the other guy do this with his weaker foot."

Another boldly responded: "Probably the most outrageous assist I have ever seen with a weak foot!"

A third fan definitively added: "The greatest week-foot assist of all time."

The technique, the weight of the pass, it was just absolute perfection and both the Getafe defenders and goalkeeper were left utterly bamboozled by Ronaldo's genius.

It's time the Portuguese icon gets the credit he deserves for his elite-level playmaking down the years.

1 of 20 Where was Cristiano Ronaldo born? Lisbon Porto Madeira Braga

News Now - Sport News