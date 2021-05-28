Tottenham transfer rumours: Spurs tracking 11-assist Bundesliga star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham are keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Jonas Hofmann this summer, as reported by Kicker.

What's the latest news on Jonas Hofmann?

The 28-year-old has also caught the eye of another Premier League club, with Chelsea rumoured to be keeping tabs on him.

There are also some La Liga sides interested in Hofmann, but it is understood that a move to the Premier League would be more likely due to financial restrictions in Spain.

This appears to put Tottenham and Chelsea in the driving seat to try to secure his signature in the coming months.

The Football Terrace: Tottenham have MASSIVELY under-achieved this season...

What are Hofmann's stats this season?

The German international has had a standout campaign in the Bundesliga, registering six goals and 11 assists for Monchengladbach (via WhoScored).

He has delivered 57 key passes in the league - only Son Heung-min (75) has managed more for Tottenham in England's top-flight.

His performances earned him an average match rating of 7.13, making him the highest-rated player in the Monchengladbach squad.

How did Hofmann perform against Bayern Munich?

Bayern have won the Bundesliga title for the last nine consecutive seasons, so it is rare to see them struggle against a team or an individual player.

However, back in January, Hofmann gave them all sorts of problems.

Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka had put Bayern in control early on, as their goals helped the champions move into a 2-0 lead inside the opening half hour.

Hofmann did not give up hope, though, and netted twice in the space of 10 minutes to bring Monchengladbach level heading into the interval.

He then set up Florian Neuhaus for the winning goal in the 49th minute, as Monchengladbach held on to record a dramatic 3-2 victory.

1 of 10 When did Harry Kane make his debut for Tottenham? 2010 2011 2012 2013

Would Hofmann be a good fit for Tottenham?

Indeed he would.

One of Hofmann's main assets this season has been his versatility, as he has played on both wings and in a central position.

Tottenham have largely relied on Gareth Bale, Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn to cover their right flank this term, but Bale is set to return to Real Madrid this summer as his loan spell has concluded, while Moura and Bergwijn only managed four goals between them in the Premier League.

Then, in the attacking midfield role, Spurs have tried Dele Alli, Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela. Much like the right wing, there has been a lack of goal threat from this position, with the latter two only finding the net once apiece in the top-flight, and Alli not scoring at all.

Hofmann has had no such issues with scoring and creating goals, and his ability to cover either of these attacking berths suggests that he could be the perfect addition to Tottenham's squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

News Now - Sport News