The NXT UK roster is still recovering from an incredible showing last week that culminated in Tyler Bate defeating A-Kid to win the Heritage Cup Championship.

Seven days on it was Tyler's tag team partner, Trent Seven, who featured in the main event of the show, clashing with Sam Gradwell.

The likes of Nathan Frazer, Aston Smith and Kenny Williams were all in action on a busy night too. So let's get down to business. Check out the results from this week's WWE NXT UK below.

Nathan Frazer def. Sha Samuels

Just two weeks after Sha Samuels cost Nathan Frazer his Heritage Cup Rules Match against Noam Dar, Frazer stepped into the BT Sport Studio with payback on his mind.

Samuels occasionally overpowered his foe with brute strength and came close to victory when he clobbered Frazer with a clothesline, but Frazer kicked out in the nick of time.

Frazer left Samuels dazed by spring-boarding off the middle rope and planting him into the canvas before soaring with a picture-perfect frog splash for the win.

Teoman vs. Ashton Smith

A seemingly disingenuous Teoman crossed paths with Ashton Smith in the gym one week ago, smirking and openly pondering the whereabouts of Smith’s partner, Oliver Carter, and wondering if Carter really is family to Smith.

Apparently unsatisfied with merely defeating his foe, Teoman trash-talked the fallen Smith and once again trapped him in the crossface.

Fortunately for Smith, Carter quickly hit the scene to chase Teoman from the ring. As Teoman exited, he made certain to tell Carter that Smith “isn’t family.”

Kenny Williams def. Andy Wild

Still riding high after banishing Amir Jordan from NXT UK by defeating him in a Loser Leaves NXT UK Match, Kenny Williams looked to continue his momentum against Andy Wild.

Arrogant as ever, Williams was caught a bit flatfooted by Wild, who effortlessly chucked his opponent across the squared circle and landed several stiff strikes.

Williams nevertheless regrouped and delivering a savage kick to Wild’s kneecap and driving his face into the canvas for the pinfall.

Trent Seven def. Sam Gradwell

Sam Gradwell has a serious problem with Trent Seven being renowned as one of the “founding fathers of NXT UK,” as he’s firmly of the belief that he’s far more deserving of that type of recognition.

And after several verbal and physical altercations in the backstage area in recent weeks, Seven and Gradwell finally took to the squared circle to settle the score in a slugfest.

Gradwell’s brutality was on full display after Seven appeared to suffer a leg injury, so the outspoken competitor ruthlessly targeted The Artful Dodger’s knee.

With both competitors on wobbly legs late in the match, Seven and Gradwell traded painful chops to the chest before the former NXT UK Tag Team Champion got the better of the exchange and dropped The Thunderstorm with the Burning Hammer for a hard-earned win.

