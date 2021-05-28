Man United transfer rumours: Report offers update on United's stance on 24-year-old ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have not made recent contact with Villarreal defender Pau Torres over a potential move to Old Trafford this summer, according to the Manchester Evening News.

What's the latest news on Pau Torres?

Torres has been linked with joining the Premier League giants in the next transfer window, with it being reported that Villarreal could be willing to sell him for around €50m (£43m).

However, it is understood that United have not held talks with Torres' representatives recently.

What are Torres' stats this season?

The 24-year-old has been a regular in the Villarreal back line this term, starting 33 of their 38 league matches.

As per WhoScored, he has blocked 25 shots on goal in La Liga, which puts him top of Villarreal's rankings. No United player has matched this total in the Premier League either.

The 6 foot 2 defender has also made 108 clearances in Spain's top-flight - this puts him second amongst his teammates behind Raul Albiol (139). He would also sit second in United's standings in 2020/21, below Harry Maguire (122).

How did Torres create history in 2021?

Coincidentally, Villarreal faced United in the Europa League final on Wednesday night. Torres played at the heart of the Spanish side's defence, and earned himself a match rating of 6.71 from WhoScored, as he made four clearances and blocked two shots in the game.

Gerard Moreno gave Villarreal a first half lead, but Edinson Cavani levelled matters after the break. Penalties were needed to separate the two teams, and Torres converted his spot-kick in the shootout.

After 21 successful penalties on the trot, David de Gea had his effort saved by Geronimo Rulli as Villarreal secured a dramatic 11-10 penalty shootout victory.

This was Villarreal's first ever trophy, meaning that Torres and his teammates created history in Gdansk.

Who are Man United targeting instead?

This latest report indicates that United may have gone off the idea of signing Torres this summer. They still have plenty of other reported targets in mind, though.

It's been claimed that they are speaking with Raphael Varane's representatives, indicating that he may be the centre-back that United prioritise in the transfer market.

Meanwhile, Declan Rice is rumoured to be interested in joining the Red Devils, and Jadon Sancho is also believed to be looking to leave Borussia Dortmund to return to England.

It has now been four years since United last secured some silverware, but they are still attracting big-name players, offering fans hope that the team could get back to winning trophies again in the not-too-distant future.

