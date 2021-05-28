Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

English football has produced a group of extremely talented young footballers in recent years; however, Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden could end up surpassing them all.

Pep Guardiola raised eyebrows in the summer of 2019 when he described Foden as the “most, most talented player” he has seen in his career as a player and a manager.

This was coming from the man who coached Lionel Messi for four years at Barcelona, after all.

But Foden has been nothing short of sensational for Man City whenever he’s been selected by Guardiola.

And after waiting patiently for his opportunity to become a first-team regular at the Etihad Stadium, Foden is now one of the first names on Guardiola’s teamsheet and will surely start for City against Chelsea in the Champions League final.

Foden to inspire City to Champions League glory?

On the eve of the final, which takes place at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Saturday, Foden celebrates his 21st birthday.

By the time he turns 21 and one day, there’s every chance that Foden will have won three Premier League titles, four League Cups, the FA Cup and the Champions League. He also lifted the FIFA Under-17 World Cup with England back in 2017.

Foden's Champions League highlights are ridiculous

Foden has played a starring role for City on their journey to their first ever Champions League final - his performance against Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter and semi-finals, respectively, were outstanding - and a two-minute highlights package has been posted by UEFA showing the Englishman’s best moments in this season’s competition.

The kid is an absolute joke!

It’s scary to think he’s only just turned 21. This is a player with the ability to become one of the best footballers of his generation.

Could Foden win the 2021 Ballon d'Or?

If he goes on to inspire City to glory in the Champions League final, he would suddenly become a genuine contender for the 2021 Ballon d’Or award.

And the odds of him winning football’s most prestigious individual accolade would shorten even further if he then goes on to star for England at this summer’s European Championships.

Foden had scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in 49 appearances for City this season.

Micah Richards sums up City's fans feelings towards Foden

And retired defender Micah Richards summed up the feelings of every City fan when he met Foden after the team lifted the Premier League trophy earlier this month.

“Do you know how much I love you?” Richards said to English football’s most talented youngster.

Richards and every other City supporter will love Foden even more if he helps the club become European champions for the first time this weekend.

