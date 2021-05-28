Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

SummerSlam is shaping up to be arguably the biggest professional wrestling event of the year... if you believe some of the reports coming out.

With the official announcement that WWE will return to a live touring schedule in July, welcoming fans back ahead of the Money in the Bank PPV, it seems the company are going all out for 'The Biggest Party of the Summer' too.

What's interesting though, is that very little has been confirmed for the event. We know it will happen in August, but nothing more is set in stone yet.

That's why the rumour mill is turning and this week, a huge suggestion has been made regarding the day that WWE want to host SummerSlam - and where they want to do it.

According to Andrew Zarian, the PPV will take place on August 21... a Saturday evening.

His suggestion was backed up by the reliable social media account WrestleVotes, who tweeted:

"The rumours of SummerSlam from Las Vegas taking place outside of a Sunday are correct according to a source. Hearing that internally the show is listed for Saturday night 8/21. Credit to Andrew Zarian for the initial date tweet."

SummerSlam... on a Saturday... in Las Vegas?! Sign us up!

It sounds like WWE really are going all out to make this summer's big event one hell of a party - which could be hosted at the recently opened Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not only could they run the show on a Saturday - as opposed to their regular Sunday spot - but it sounds like they're lining up a couple of big storylines too.

Read more: SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Edge and Sasha Banks are already being advertised to make their returns when WWE return to live touring in July, while rumours of a John Cena return are rife.

There's an interesting side note to SummerSlam being held on Saturday, 21 August too. On that same night, Manny Pacquiao is set to fight Errol Spence Jr in Vegas.

If WWE really are going up against a massive boxing match, they'll need to stack the card for SummerSlam and build a huge main event too.

