The FIFA 21 Team of the Season (TOTS) train keeps rolling down the tracks and heading for its next destination - Ligue 1.

Fans of the most successful virtual football franchise in gaming history have been waiting patiently for the French top-flight team to be released, with some players predicted to have mind-boggling stats.

Plenty of big-name stars are expected to make the 23-man squad, including Paris Saint-Germain superstar duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, Marseille forward Dimitri Payet and Lyon’s Memphis Depay.

While we wait for the team to be official unveiled by EA, we can speculate who may be included as the 2020/21 campaign drew to a close recently.

Here is everything you need to know regarding FIFA 21 Ligue 1 TOTS:

Predictions

Here is who we think will make the Ligue 1 TOTS:

Kylian Mbappe (97 OVR)

This one is a no-brainer. We expect Mbappe to walk into this squad - possibly even as the first name on the team sheet.

Even though his side shockingly missed out on the Ligue 1 title to Lille, the World Cup winner still managed to establish himself as the top scorer in the league. According to Fotmob, Mbappe found the net 27 times in 31 appearances and averaged 88 minutes per goal.

Mike Maignan (93 OVR)

One of the main reasons why Lille lifted the Ligue 1 crown this season was down to their defensive record - particularly when it came to clean sheets.

French goalkeeper easily secured the league’s Golden Glove with 21 clean sheets to his name, with the next being Bordeaux’s Benoit Costil with 14.

Steven N’Zonzi (90 OVR)

Stade Rennes had a solid season but only managed to qualify for the Europa Conference League after missing out on Europa League football to Marseille on the final day.

But former Blackburn Rovers star Steven N’Zonzi showed why he is one of the most well-respected players in the league. With an average of 78.3 accurate passes per match, we expect that this will be enough to see him included in the TOTS side.

Memphis Depay (95 OVR)

Memphis Depay was one of Lyon’s outstanding performers during the 2020/21 campaign - despite this not being enough to see Lyon into the Champions League next season.

The Dutchman accumulated the most assists in the league with 12 as well as scoring 20 goals. If his 94-rated TOTS card from FIFA 20 was anything to go by, we expect this year’s edition will be even more impressive.

What time can I access the Ligue 1 TOTS?

The release in-game will take place at 6 pm UK time on Friday 28th May.

How can I obtain the cards?

These special edition cards can be collected in the usual ways.

You will no doubt be able to find them on the Trade Market, but their value will be significantly more than their standard card, or they can be included in standard or premium packs. However, the percentage rate of getting a TOTS in one of those is very slim.

