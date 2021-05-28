Apex Legends Season 9 Tier List: Best Characters To Use

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Apex Legends has a load of characters and we have made a Tier List to give you an idea of the best characters to use in season 9.

The free-to-play hero battle royale game developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts was released in 2019 and has been a huge success.

Season 9 was released only recently and there is so much content for the Apex community to dive into, including a new Legend for gamers to play with.

These in-game updates and new seasons have definitely kept it popular, and it is easy to see why Apex, alongside Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone are the main games to beat in 2021

It was exciting to see Valkyrie added as a new legend to Season 9, and this gave fans 17 playable characters to play as. Her abilities are as so:

Passive: Hover in the air for a short period of time

Tactical: A cluster missile

Ultimate: Valkyrie and any teammates nearby can redeploy, this ultimate will launch you into the air and sky dive.

Each character in the game is very unique and the decision is made harder by the fact that each team has to have three unique legends.

Here is a Tier List of the best characters to use in Apex Legends Season 9

S-Tier: Bloodhound, Octane, Wraith, Valkyrie

A-Tier: Bangalore, Horizon, Pathfinder, Revenant

B-Tier: Crypto, Loba, Lifeline, Rampart, Gibraltar

C-Tier: Caustic, Fuse, Mirage, Wattson

Some of the Legends, like Gibraltar and Caustic have a lot of potential, but due to their size and speed, they aren’t ranked as high as they could be. Wraith is the standout character, and has been a fan favourite since season 1.

It seems like this season is the most entertaining yet and it is easy to see why there is a lot of hype around Season 9.

