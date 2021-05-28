WWE 2k22: What is the release date?

WWE 2K22 is on the way after a year’s hiatus and the anticipation for its release is at an all-time low.

2K games will be launching their next wrestling creation on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for the very first time. But following the disappointing launch of WWE 2K20, excitement levels are low within segments of the gaming community.

Bugs, glitches and in-game crashes have contributed to making it, arguably, one of the worst WWE games that 2K have ever released, but they will be hoping this time that they can convince fans to come back and keep the faith in their games.

We first saw an insight regarding what 2K22 could look like after a first-look trailer was released during the coverage of WrestleMania 37 - with Rey Mysterio being heavily featured in what suggests he could be the face of the latest instalment.

Also, Hall of Famer Ric Flair was caught having his face scanned for the new game in a developer diary entry by 2K on 24th May 2021, as they showcased some of the new hard-hitting moves coming to the game.

Information is still limited regarding WWE 2k22 and we will update you as soon as more details emerge.

Release Date

Over the past three years, WWE 2K games have been penned in and around October and tend to go hand in hand with a real-life pay-per-view event, acting as the sponsor.

Looking at the PPV schedule, Hell in a Cell is due to take place on 17th October 2021, which could mean that the game officially comes out either on 18th or 19th October 2021, with huge pressure on the developers to deliver the sort of game that wrestling fans want.

We will update this article as soon as more information is released.

