Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel will go head to head once again this weekend in what is fast becoming one of the hottest managerial rivalries in Europe.

Since his arrival on English shores, Tuchel has seemingly had Guardiola's number, with his Chelsea side beating the Spaniard's rampant Manchester City on two separate occasions.

However, the stakes have never been quite as high as they will be this weekend, with the small matter of European immortality on the cards.

Guardiola's dream of leading City to their first-ever Champions League title is within his grasp, but, in the opposite dug out, he faces a shrewd and cunning tactician.

Tuchel will know his side are the underdogs for the Porto showpiece and it won't bother him one bit.

He might not want to cast an eye over Guardiola's record in major finals though, as it will surely get a few nervous ticks going.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Guardiola has been imperious on finals day since taking up the call of management. Of the 15 he has managed, he has won 14 - only losing out to an extra-time Cristiano Ronaldo header in the 2011 Copa Del Rey.

He is yet to lose a major final since moving to England and, astonishingly, his sides went from 2011 all the way through to 2020 without conceding a goal in showpiece events.

Tuchel, meanwhile, has a rather indifferent record when it comes to finals. He lost his first to, you guessed it, Guardiola, when the 2016 DFB Pokal went to penalties.

He was able to right those wrongs only 12 months later as he guided Borussia Dortmund to a win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

His career in Paris would follow a similar pattern. He lost his first Coupe de France final to Rennes on penalties before coming a back a year later to clinch the cup.

He then won the Coupe de la Ligue trophy a week later.

Most significantly, he lost his one and only Champions League final as old foes Bayern Munich triumphed over PSG last year.

Looking at his pattern, however, that might just be a good sign for Chelsea, with the German making a knack of coming back a year later to finish what he started.

Whichever way you cut it, it promises to be a titanic battle both on the field and off it.

In the day and age of the celebrity manager, just as many eyes will be cast towards the dugout as will be towards the superstars on the pitch.

Can Tuchel put the ghosts of 2020 to bed, or will Guardiola extend his ridiculous record in finals?

