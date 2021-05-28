Valorant Episode 3 Act 3: Latest News, Release Date, New Map, Agents, Battle Pass and More

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Valorant is preparing to alter its focus towards Episode 3 of Act 3 and players are already beginning to get excited about what can be expected.



With the gaming community making the most of Episode 2, which was released on 27th April 2021, Riot Games are already working on what could come next on their free-to-play action-packed hero shooter.

Players participate as heroes - that are designed on several countries and cultures around the world, assigned to either an attacking or defending side in teams of five combatants.

Unique abilities can be activated through kills, deaths or spike actions to get the better of the enemy during battles, with every player starting off with a “classic” pistol with weapons scattered across the map.

With new content on the horizon, information is limited at this stage and we will provide updates once more details are unveiled.

Here is everything you need to know about Valorant Episode 3 Act 3:

Latest News

News regarding Valorant Episode 3 Act 3 will appear here. Keep your eyes peeled.

Release Date

Episode 2 Act 3 is expected to cease on 23rd June 2021, with the rollout of the following episode taking place on either the same day - or the following week on 29th June 2021.

New Map

While nothing has been confirmed officially by Riot Games at this stage, leaks have appeared on social media in terms wh

Any information regarding a new map will appear here.

Agents

As we saw in Episode 2 with the introduction of a new agent, we expect the same in the latest instalment of Valorant. Details regarding this will be posted here.

Battle Pass

There will be 50 new rewards up to grabs in this latest version of the Battle Pass, including Gun Buddles, Weapon skins and Sprays.

However, this has not been disclosed at this stage.

