Brock Lesnar has not been seen in WWE since dropping the world title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

That was one of the first events hosted behind closed doors at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

It's incredible to believe that well over 12 months later, shows are still taking place with no live audience.

But that's all going to change come July, when WWE return to a live touring schedule, inviting fans back to arenas for good.

There's no doubt that Vince McMahon will be pulling out all the stops to treat those in attendance and that will no doubt include bringing back some serious star power this summer.

We've heard plenty of rumours about John Cena making a return ahead of SummerSlam, but what about The Beast himself?

Well, speaking this week, Lensar's former advocate Paul Heyman teased a comeback in July, as WWE return to live events.

"Asking me about Brock Lesnar is a highly intelligent question and I commend you on your efforts," he told Houston based radio station SportsTalk 790.

"However, it’s a hypothetical. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wanted to be back in WWE at this moment, at this particular time and place, he would be.

Maybe, maybe he has been waiting for the live events, and maybe he’ll choose Houston to make that return… or maybe not.

"Because Brock Lesnar is going to do whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do."

We've certainly got used to Heyman speaking in riddles when it comes to pretty much anything these days, but it sounds like he wouldn't be surprised to see Lesnar return soon.

We'll just have to wait and see though, as WWE no doubt stack the deck for an incredible summer of professional wrestling action. Give us what we want, Vince!

