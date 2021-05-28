Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Dates Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon is celebrating half a decade since popular game Pokemon GO was released via Pokemon GO Fest 2021 and the release date has been confirmed.

Pokemon GO gave the gaming community something they had always dreamt about; catching pokemon in real life through their mobile phones.

There is so much to look forward to at the two-day festival, with each day being unique and completely different to the other.

With Pokemon a very popular franchise, there is no doubt many will be wanting to know when the festival will be so that they can save the date.

What is Pokemon Go Fest 2021?

Pokemon GO Fest will be a music-festival-themed Special Research story, where players will see the return of the Global Challenge Arena and a lot more.

What also makes the event even better is that Pokemon are also in their 25th anniversary, so there is a lot to commemorate. If you take part in the event, you will be able to receive some exclusive content.

Ticket Holders will be able to receive a bunch of exclusive content throughout the weekend, involving new pokemon, avatar clothing and new themes in the game.

These pokemon will be special Pokemon as well, arriving on the two days of the event, so players need to make sure they keep an eye on what there is to catch.

What date is Pokemon GO Fest 2021?

Fans of the franchise do not have long to wait as developers of the game Niantic have revealed that the dates for Pokemon GO Fest are July 17th and 18th and it will run from 10AM-6PM.

What is good about this event is that it is virtual, so the times and dates are local to everyone and it means one half of the globe won't have to get up early in the morning or late at night to enjoy the festival.

Being such a unique virtual event, Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will definitely be a big hit and the anticipation for the event is building up in the Pokemon community.

