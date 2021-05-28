Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andrea Pirlo has been sacked as manager of Juventus.

The former Bianconeri midfielder lasted just one season in the hot-seat, with the Turin-based side securing Champions League football on the final day of the 2020/21 Serie A campaign under his rule.

Pirlo's first and only season in charge of Juventus was hugely underwhelming, despite the fact they triumphed in the Coppa Italia by beating Atalanta 2-1 in the final.

Massimiliano Allegri will replace Pirlo as manager, the Italian returning for his second spell in Turin after winning 11 trophies in his first stint at the club between 2014 and 2019.

Juventus are yet to release a statement on the sacking.

Per Sky Sports, Allegri's new four-year deal at the Bianconeri will see him pocket £7.7 million annually.

One of the 53-year-old's first assignments as the new manager of Juventus will be to sort the future of talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese superstar - who netted 36 goals across all competitions in 2020/21 - has been heavily linked with a move away from Turin in recent months as a result of the team's struggles under Pirlo.

More to follow...

