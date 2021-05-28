Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Which Shiny Pokemon will be available?

Pokemon GO Fest is officially making its return for 2021 and excitement has already started to build among the gaming community.

The series itself will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and the fifth birthday of Pokemon Go itself, and what better way for Niantic to showcase that with a bumper event with numerous exclusives and bonuses rolled into one.

GO Fest will be held across two days between a select time period, with the focus changing on each day and new Pokemon available to catch in different environments.

Typically, the question that arises from this is regarding Shiny variants, and whether specific species can be captured in a glittering alternate form which is becoming an absolute must for trainers across the globe.

Last year, we saw different habitants spawning in various types during the day. Depending on what that is, certain Pokemon would be more common for a brief period of time.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was held virtually and tickets were considerably more expensive than Niantic is charging this year. Even still, purchasing one is not necessary as you can still earn yourself some juicy bonuses without.

This includes catching Shiny Pokemon, with Niantic releasing special versions into the game for the first time during GO Fest 2021.

Shiny Variants

While Niantic continues to pump new and fresh content into Pokemon GO, this is also the case as far as Shiny variants are concerned.

For the very first time since the game's launch back in July 2016, three new Pokemon will be available to catch as a Shiny.

What makes this even better is that the odds for catching one of these during this event are significantly greater - meaning that this is probably the best chance you will get to get your hands on one.

The following Shiny Pokémon will be available during Pokémon GO Fest 2021:

Shiny Unown F

Shiny Throh

Shiny Sawk

On top of this, you will also be able to catch several of these, meaning that there will be a higher chance to get yourself a 4-star version that would be extremely powerful during Trainer Battles.

It's an exciting time for Pokémon GO and there is no better time to get yourself back on the game and grab these Shiny variants.

