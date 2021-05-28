Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner has said it is about time his opposite number at Mercedes, Toto Wolff, has something to do in reference to this season's title fight in Formula 1.

The 2021 season is proving a gripping campaign so far with four points separating the two main title contenders; Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, and just one point between their two teams with Red Bull leading the way in front of the Silver Arrows.

Certainly, it's great to see a fight between two drivers and constructors that is so close, particularly after several years of largely unchallenged Mercedes dominance.

Indeed, that is a fact that has not been lost on Red Bull man Horner, with him offering up a bit of a cheeky quip to suggest that it is about time Toto Wolff had to do something given the nature of this year's battle for on-track supremacy.

“Toto has had it far too easy for the last seven years,” Horner said via the New York Times. “It’s about time he had something to do.”

Of course, in the last seven years of Merc dominance Wolff has obviously had to get through his fair share of work, particularly when team-mates Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg seemed hell-bent on trying to take each other off of the road at any given opportunity, whilst Ferrari had flirted with the idea of being back at the front in years gone by, before nearly always shooting themselves in the foot.

It is, then, nice to see someone now finally challenging the Mercedes monopoly that looks set to be in it for the long haul and, indeed, that is what Horner is eyeing as well:

“I hope it goes all the way to the wire,” he added. “That’s what the fans would love to see, it is what they have been crying out for, although I don’t know if my nerves could take it.

“There’s nothing more exciting than racing Lewis Hamilton, and that’s what we want to do.”

“There are tracks coming up that will suit us, and there are some that will suit Mercedes. I’m sure this championship will ebb and flow.”

The rhetoric and jibes are all part of this sport, of course, and it'll be all about who does their talking most on Sunday afternoons with so many races still to be had.

