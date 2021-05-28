Fallout 76: Updated Nuke Codes This Week (26th May-2nd June 2021)

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Despite a controversial start to life, Fallout 76 appears to have found its footing in the gaming community.

Bethesda’s flagship game in 2018 received heavy and intense scrutiny following a miserable launch state, with the developers working overtime to ensure that it operates significantly smoother and the game is, arguably, better than it once was.

By far, one of the most popular features in the game is the nuclear launches, which can cause mass destruction at the touch of a button, setting off seismic explosions that will send shockwaves across Appalachia.

If you are a new face to the game and haven’t experienced this, it’s a sight to behold and an experience to witness as pure carnage is unleashed almost instantly.

The blast zones are opportunities for players to acquire some top-tier loot which could possibly provide precious rewards and materials such as rubber, plastic or you could even find a black powder rifle.

However, these challenges can be notoriously tricky and far from straightforward. So it is recommended that you are suitably levelled up and tooled to ensure that you can complete the respective tasks successfully.

So if you’re ready, here we go!

Nuke Codes (26th May - 2nd June)

Alpha: 24635428

Bravo: 25029246

Charlie: 08820735

These codes will last until 2nd June 2021 when they are reset and new codes will be implemented to activate the respective nuclear bombs.

We will update this article on a weekly basis to keep you in the loop regarding Fallout 76 Nuke Codes.

