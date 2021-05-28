Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Who doesn’t remember when Radical Entertainment released a Simpsons meets GTA-like video game?

As one of the absolute classics from the early 2000s, The Simpsons Hit & Run was iconic in so many ways, and based on recent popular demand, could a remaster potentially be on the cards?

For those that don’t remember, players of the game could explore the world of Springfield and beyond while playing as various members of the Simpson family. You could drive cars, wreak havoc and simply do as you please in what many still consider one of the most fun-filled releases of all time.

Moreover, according to a survey conducted by GAME, The Simpsons Hit & Run is the game that most surveyees want to see remastered on next-gen hardware.

The game finished ahead of various other memorable releases from the early 2000s including Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3. Overall, The Simpsons Hit And Run accumulated 44% of the votes, finishing with 20% more than San Andreas in second.

Die hard Hit & Run fans have been petitioning for a remaster for some time now and this survey is also evidence regarding the popularity that the game still has in 2021.

Hassan Mohammad, a fan that created one of many petitions on change.org, managed to amass 26,000 signatures in two months. He said: “Public demand definitely warrants a sequel.

"I'm astonished one hasn't been made yet, or alternatively a remastering of the original game.

“I hope it can be made possible through the means of this petition. If you are nostalgic about this game and would love to see another one made, you know what to do!"

Unfortunately for Mohammad and thousands of other fans, EA now own the rights to Simpsons games, and if it weren’t for their acquisition of the franchise, Radical Entertainment actually had a sequel in the works.

It may be unlikely, but the immense fan love shows that the push for a Hit & Run remaster isn’t over just yet.

News Now - Sport News