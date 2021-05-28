Red Bull driver Sergio Perez has offered his thoughts on the 'small variables' that means he's not quite yet completely at home in the car this season.

Perez joined Red Bull from Racing Point with the objective this year of being, at the very least, a capable, competitive number 2 driver to help the team take the fight to Mercedes.

There have been signs, too, that he can do that but they've not been displayed consistent enough and that is what he needs to find in the coming races, with Red Bull and the Mercs separated by just a point in the current Constructors' standings.

Indeed, for Perez so far it's either been a good Saturday or a good Sunday and he needs to hook things up over a whole weekend, with the Monaco Grand Prix seeing him finish a decent fourth after struggling for pace in qualifying.

And, reflecting on last weekend in the days since, the Mexican has said that there are just little things stopping him from really getting it all together at the moment, but he believes he's getting close to where he needs to be:

"It's because of small variables that I still don't feel completely at home in the car. But I see light at the end of the tunnel," Perez said to Motorsport.com.

"What are small variables? Driving with different compounds, different wings and in different weather, things you can adapt to very easily if you know the car very well.

"I'm not the only one who struggles in a different car. I haven't suddenly forgotten how to drive either. It just takes me a bit longer than I would like, unfortunately."

There are many that want to see Perez really succeed at Red Bull, especially when we know how they can sometimes be with a driver that doesn't perform, and you can see shoots of positivity with his performances, it just needs to be across the whole weekend that he needs to be dialled in.

He's an experienced, top-level driver with many years under his belt, though, and he'll surely have no real concerns about getting there, in the end, this season - let's all hope that he does.

