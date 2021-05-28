Pokemon GO Fest 2021: How much are tickets?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Pokemon GO Fest 2021 is on its way to celebrate half a decade of popular mobile game Pokemon GO and the ticket prices for the event have been announced.

The festival will offer exciting new features for all Pokemon Trainers in the game, as well as the return of The Global Challenge Arena. This will offer ticket holders a different collaborative challenge each hour. If they complete the challenge, they'll benefit from a special bonus for the remainder of the hour.

There will be special Pokemon as well, arriving on the two days of the event, so players need to make sure they keep an eye on what there is to catch.

What is good for fans is that the price of the tickets for this event will be a lot cheaper than those in 2020.

Ticket Prices for Pokemon GO Fest 2021

Developers of Pokemon GO Niantic have already revealed the ticket prices. In 2020, players had to pay £10.57 for the event.

However this seemed quite extortionate as the event and fans weren’t happy with it at all. It seems like Niantic have listened as tickets for the 2021 Pokemon GO Fest will only cost £3.52.

Exclusive access with ticket purchases

Ticket holders for Pokemon GO Fest 2021 will be happy to see that they get a lot of exclusive content across the two days the event is held July 17th-18th which includes the following:

They can open Gifts or spin PokéStops to get special event stickers.

If they take snapshots on both event days they will get a surprise!

Unown F and Unown G will be easier to catch as they will be attracted to Incense throughout the event and there is a chance that you may encounter a Shiny one

Hourly habitat- There are four themed habitat hours—Jungle, Desert Mountain, Ocean Beach, and Cave and the theme will keep on changing whilst the event is on. When you see a habitat event, you can catch different pokemon

The Raids on Saturday will feature Pokémon such as Hitmontop, Cranidos, and Deino plus, Galarian Ponyta and Galarian Zigzagoon and they will all be wearing special costumes

A special costumed Pikachu will appear throughout the day

Your Avatar will get a special t-shirt.



