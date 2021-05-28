Brixton-born boxer Dillian Whyte has made the bold claim that Anthony Joshua’s next fight against Oleksandr Usyk will be "dead”, in addition to saying that the Ukrainian has “no punch power”.

Joshua was ordered to take on mandatory challenger Usyk, which in turn, resulted in the scrapping of AJ’s highly anticipated bout with Tyson Fury.

The Gypsy King recently penned a deal for his trilogy battle with Deontay Wilder, which is likely to take place on July 24, 2021. As for AJ, he looks set to fight Usyk in late August, according to Mike Coppinger.

With regards to AJ-Usyk, Whyte has come out and said that the Ukrainian is not a major treat to AJ. The Brit also said that he would cause “major damage” if he ever met his compatriot in the ring.

Whyte told Sky Sports: "It's a dead fight. Usyk hasn't looked good.

"Who has he fought at heavyweight? Chazz Witherspoon, Derek Chisora. He looked terrible in the fights. He has no punch power.

"Okay, he's got good movement, but it's not nice movement. At cruiserweight his movement was nice, but at heavyweight, his movement is not nice. It's just so negative.

"These guys know.You can say what you want about me, but there are two things that they cannot deny.

“I always come to fight and anyone that fights me, you will know that you've been in a fight, regardless, win, lose or draw.

"The two fights I lost, the guys took major damage.

"Anthony Joshua almost got knocked out when I fought him. If you watch the clips back you hear him saying, 'If I took one more body shot from him, I would have folded in half'.

"These guys know regardless, win, lose or draw. I come to give work."

Whyte secured victory over Alexander Povetkin in his last fight and has been heavily rumoured to face Wilder, Fury or AJ next.

While he may not be the centre of attention of the boxing world this summer, many are still looking forward to the announcement of Whyte’s next bout.

