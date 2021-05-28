Team GB: Demi Stokes admits she is "gutted" Alex Greenwood wasn't selected

Yesterday, the women's football community came alive in discussion over Hege Riise's finalised 18-player Team GB squad for this year's Olympics.

The interim England manager, who will be spearheading the Brits in Tokyo, opted for a hefty 11 Manchester City players as part of her squad for the Games. However, one name who didn't make it onto the list despite her impressive season in Sky Blue was Alex Greenwood.

The left-back, along with Jordan Nobbs, has been left off the Olympics roster, much to the surprise of many football fans. In her place is fellow full-back and Man City teammate Demi Stokes, who still can't quite believe she has been selected to become an Olympian.

"I was absolutely buzzing," Stokes said. "When I was getting ready I was almost laughing to myself because you watch the Olympics growing up but to think that you are going to be an Olympian and representing your country on a massive stage – it is a massive honour, I feel really proud."

The 29-year-old joins the likes of Fran Kirby, Leah Williamson and Millie Bright in preparing to represent their country at their first ever Olympics. But the newbies will be joined by Steph Houghton, Jill Scott and Kim Little, who all competed in the 2012 Games and will provide a wealth of experience.

Although, despite her excitement, Stokes admitted she would miss teammate Greenwood on the plane to Japan this summer.

"I’m gutted that Alex wasn’t selected but we don’t pick the team, it’s the coaches," the left-back admitted. "I know that Alex will get her head down and keep working hard and there are other things as well that she can look forward to.

"I know that she will be fine and will work hard and continue to do what she has always done."

Team GB will get the tournament underway in July with their opener against Chile on the 21st. The following group stage fixtures will see them take on hosts Japan on the 24th, followed by Canada – who eliminated the Brits back in 2012 – on the 27th.

