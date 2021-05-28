Wayne Rooney took the world by storm in a way that no teenager ever has when he burst into the football world in the early 2000's.

Rooney announced himself as the next fresh-faced generational talent when he ripped a thunderbolt into the net from distance against Arsenal at the tender age of just 16.

The Evertonian would quickly become one of the most coveted players in the game and, in the space of only two years, was leading the line for England at the 2004 European Championships.

Lumping that sort of responsibility onto the shoulders of an 18-year-old might have been considered a massive risk, but Rooney proved that his shoulders are more than sturdy.

For anyone who still doubted his copious talent, Rooney rammed the point home by setting the championship alight with some sublime touches and goals.

He was simply unplayable, showing maturity beyond his years in both setting up and finishing off some top English moves.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

His performance against France will live long in the memory of English fans as he dominated one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Rooney was just too hot to handle at times, with his cheeky nutmeg on the one and only Zinedine Zidane proving to be the moment that best summed up his campaign.

Now, as we build-up towards Euro 2020, Rooney's highlights from that incredible 2004 conquest have emerged and they make for incredible viewing.

Simply unreal. It's so easy to forget that Rooney was just 18 at the time.

Sadly, his tournament would end in heartbreak after injury cruelly halted his efforts in the quarter-final against Portugal.

Losing Rooney, a player in the form of his life, proved to be hugely damaging for England, who would go on to crash out in a painful penalty shootout.

The 'what if's' and 'if only's' still burn fiercely in the heart of many an England fan today, especially when reminded of just how good Rooney had been at the tournament.

Sadly, it just wasn't meant to be for the Three Lions.

Now, a frightening new crop of talented youngsters will be hoping to emulate Rooney's performances as they bid to bring football home in the upcoming edition.

With the likes of Phil Foden, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling leading the charge, England really do look like one of the favourites.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News