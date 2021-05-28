Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City and Chelsea will contest the third all-English Champions League final on Saturday night.

Following years of disappointment in Europe, City have finally reached a final having overcome stark tests in the shape of Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in the knockout stages.

It's the first time they've reached the last two but Chelsea are far more experienced in what is arguably the most high-profile fixture in club football.

Ahead of the game, GiveMeSport have dived into the statistics courtesy of WhoScored.com to create a combined XI featuring the highest-performing players from both sides this season.

The XI only takes Champions League form into account, revealing a side that includes four Chelsea players and seven from City.

Only players that have played at least 270 minutes were considered for selection.

Take a look at who makes the cut below.

Goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy (7.14)

Edouard Mendy has been a revelation since signing from Stade Rennais, keeping eight clean sheets in 11 Champions League outings.

Right-back: Cesar Azpilicueta (7.12)

Chelsea's captain has enjoyed a revival under Tuchel's stewardship and been a solid presence in the defensive unit, completing 2.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game.

Centre-back: Kurt Zouma (7.14)

Kurt Zouma has grown in stature since his successful loan spell at Everton in the 2018/19 season and is now one of Tuchel's most reliable defensive lieutenants.

With a rating of 7.14 in Europe, he is the highest rated centre-back across both squads.

Centre-back: Ruben Dias (7)

The FWA Player of the Year has been at his colossal best in Europe.

His stoic efforts against the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe formed an integral part of City's successful journey to Porto.

The Football Terrace: This is the ultimate Man City vs Chelsea Combined XI - Do you agree?

Left-back: Joao Cancelo (7.25)

City's answer to Dani Alves has offered an enchanting blend of defensive solidity and creative spark both domestically and on the continent, seamlessly slotting into the midfield to support the attack.

Centre-midfield: Jorginho (7.09)

Jorginho may not be the most popular player but there has been a tangible improvement in his form this season, particularly in Europe.

The Italy international has completed 2.3 tackles per game and played 0.8 key passes from the base of midfield.

Centre-midfield: Ilkay Gundogan (7.24)

Silky Ilkay Gundogan slots in alongside Jorginho having managed four goal contributions in Europe in what has been a revolutionary campaign for the Germany international.

Attacking-midfield: Kevin De Bruyne (7.73)

Three goals and four assists in seven outings. It's just another season for the insatiable Kevin De Bruyne.

Right-winger: Riyad Mahrez (7.39)

Riyad Mahrez proved to be a true clutch player with match-winning displays in both of City's semi-final legs against PSG.

The Algerian is in the form of his life and could be the difference between the two sides on Saturday.

Left-winger: Phil Foden (7.56)

The world is running out of superlatives for Phil Foden, who turned 21 on the eve of the final.

Foden has scored three goals and provided three assists in Europe and has covered the highest number of kilometres (122) of any player in the competition.

Deadly, iron-lunged, genius.

Centre-forward: Ferran Torres (7.36)

Given Timo Werner's struggle at Chelsea and Guardiola's decision to utilise a false-nine system for much of City's Champions League campaign, it's no surprise that a makeshift striker leads the line here.

Ferran Torres has scored four goals in six games and been quietly impressive while operating in a handful of roles across the forward line.

Here's the line-up in full:

1 of 20 Which team won the first UCL title after the tournament was rebranded in 1992? Barcelona AC Milan Marseille FC Porto

News Now - Sport News