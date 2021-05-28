Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wladimir Klitschko will reportedly come out of retirement to fight Shannon Briggs.

That's according to 'The Cannon' himself, who claims that he has accepted a fight with Klitschko, the former unified heavyweight champion of the world.

Klitschko, 45, is one of the most accomplished boxers of his era, winning the world heavyweight championship on two occasions. He was once considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, boasting an impressive professional record of 64-5 (53).

However, the 45-year-old Ukrainian hasn't fought since April 2017, when he suffered an 11th-round TKO loss at the hands of Anthony Joshua. In a back-and-forth struggle, Joshua finally defeated Klitschko, halting him in the penultimate round.

He hasn't won a fight since April 2015, and since then he has lost to both Joshua and Tyson Fury. Klitschko was heavily out-pointed by The Gypsy King in a stunning upset in 2015.

But speaking to Sky Sports, Briggs said he has agreed to take on former undisputed heavyweight champion Klitschko at some point later this year.

"Fate has it as it is, just today I accepted to fight Wladimir Klitschko in his comeback fight," Briggs said to Sky's Toe2Toe podcast.

"You’re the first person to know it, my wife don’t even know this, she’s outside, she don’t even know this.

"You guys are the first people to know this, I swear to God, on my mother’s grave.

"No-one knows this, you’re the first people to know this."

1 of 20 Where was Muhammad Ali born? Kentucky Arizona Illinois Texas

Briggs (60-6-1, 1 NC) was beaten by Klitschko's older brother Vitali when they fought in 2010, with the Ukrainian handing the American his sixth professional defeat while defending the WBC heavyweight title for the fifth consecutive time.

The 49-year-old former world champion, who previously said he would beat the younger Klitschko in a clash of the titans, added: "They just called me today, I wanna say an hour ago, two hours ago, and said, ‘Hey, you wanna fight Wladimir Klitschko?’

"I said, ‘Yeah.’

"I haven’t even told anybody yet, I’ve been on the phone with my other businesses.

"They didn’t have to ask me twice. As soon as they called me and asked, ‘Would you like to fight Klitschko?’ I said, ‘Let’s go, champ!'"

Klitschko's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more: Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Floyd Mayweather gives his opinion on superfight

News Now - Sport News