Queens Park Rangers transfer news: Charlie Austin's future becomes clearer amid Hoops interest

Queens Park Rangers will be aiming to build upon on a positive end to the 2020/21 campaign by getting their recruitment spot on this summer.

Having already sealed moves for Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs, the Hoops are now seemingly looking to draft in another one of their loanees from last season on a permanent deal.

A report by West London Sport earlier this month revealed that QPR are closing in on sealing a switch for Charlie Austin who had a significant impact on the club's fortunes during his recent temporary spell.

As well as providing one assist, the 31-year-old also found the back of the net on seven occasions in 21 appearances as he helped the Hoops secure a ninth place finish in the Championship.

Despite only being at the club for a short period of time, Austin was able to form a fruitful partnership with fellow forward Lyndon Dykes who was directly involved in 11 goals in his final 10 league appearances.

Ahead of the upcoming transfer window, a major update has been revealed concerning Austin's future.

As confirmed by West Bromwich Albion's official website, the forward is set to leave the Hawthorns next month after the club decided not to offer him a new deal.

Austin is one of seven first-team players who have been released by the Baggies who are currently dealing with the repercussions of suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Used sparingly by the Baggies during the first-half of the previous campaign, the forward only made five appearances in the top-flight for the club before re-joining his former side QPR in January.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Austin set to become a free-agent this summer, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he ends up moving to the Hoops considering that they are clearly big fans of him.

Having illustrated that he is still capable of delivering the goods at Championship level last season by averaging a relatively impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.79, the forward could play a major role in helping QPR reach new heights next year if the club seal a deal for him.

A prolific goal-scorer at this level, Austin has managed to find the back of the net on 83 occasions in this division during his career and thus will be confident in his ability to lead the line alongside Dykes.

Providing that this particular duo can hit the ground running for the Hoops when the 2021/22 campaign kicks off in August, Mark Warburton's side could emerge as contenders for a top-six finish.

