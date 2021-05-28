Halo Infinite: What is the Release Date?

Gamers of the very popular franchise Halo are excitedly waiting for Halo Infinite and we have all the current information around the release date.

The American military science fiction media franchise developed by 343 Industries and published by Xbox Game Studios has been a huge success ever since the first game released in 2001.

The upcoming first-person shooter will be available on Xbox and is the sixth main game of the Halo Series.

Fans of the franchise will be excited to know that it follows the story of the Master Chief, and is a sequel to Halo 5: Guardians.

Read More: Halo Infinite: Latest News, Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, PC, Xbox And Everything You Need To Know

Halo Infinite Release Date

Halo Infinite was already meant to be out as it was originally planned as a launch title for the Xbox Series X, and was going to come out during the end of 2020.

With this being pushed back due to the pandemic, fans have been waiting for a long time for Halo Infinite to be released.

For now, the latest update about the game's release is that it will be coming out in 2021 and we do not know what exactly in 2021 it will be released.

There are some great new additions to Halo Infinite, like the ‘TacMap’ which will bring an open world and free roam feel to the franchise. Not only that but it will also assist you in tackling certain missions and help you achieve your respective objectives - each with their own difficult rating.



Developers 343 also revealed that the environment a.k.a the map is a lot larger, in fact it is larger than the previous two Halo games combined. Therefore the install size will be significantly larger than what fans of the games are used to.

With us already nearly half way into the calendar year, gamers will not have long to wait until the sixth instalment will be coming out.

Hopefully more information will be revealed at the E3 Event which runs from the 12th June until the 15th June.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News