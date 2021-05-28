Netball Superleague: 3 talking points ahead of rounds 17 and 18

In what is arguably the biggest weekend in the Netball Superleague, rounds 17 and 18 see all 11 teams in action from Friday evening through to Monday.

Team Bath and Loughborough Lightning have already secured their place in this season’s Final Series and we could be seeing a third team join them on Saturday.

Alongside this, the league’s top scorer could break the 700 goal mark if she has a good showing for her side on Saturday and Sunday.

With some teams pulling back-to-back days, let’s take a look at some talking points ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Fans are back!

The importance of this weekend isn’t just because of four-days of back-to-back netball, no, fans are back in attendance at matches.

Tickets for all remaining regular season Superleague games went on general sale this Monday, giving the opportunity for 1,000 netball supporters to be at fixtures for the first time this season on Friday.

The Copper Box Arena will play host to all the remaining regular season matches, with fans wanting to give their team that added boost for the last few games.

Manchester Thunder could secure a semi-final place

Reigning Champions Manchester Thunder could secure their place in the Final Series with a win against Severn Stars on Saturday.

Thunder, who sit third in the league, need two points from their remaining four fixtures to secure a semi-final place.

They face a Stars team who have lost three of their last five matches. However, goal-shooter Georgia Rowe will be looking to test the Thunder defence.

The Welsh attacker has the second highest shot succession in the league, scoring 328 shots from a possible 351, giving her a success rate of 93.45 percent.

Mary Cholhok to break the 700 goal mark?

This campaign has seen Lightning’s goal-shooter Mary Cholhok show why she is arguably the best attacker in the division.

The Ugandan has 629 goals to her name after 16 fixtures, 125 more than second highest scorer Joyce Mvula.

Cholkok could easily break the 700 bracket with a good performance against Celtic Dragons on Saturday and Leeds Rhinos on Sunday.

With an action-packed weekend ahead of us, here’s how GiveMeSport Women predict the 10 matches will go.

Friday

Celtic Dragons v London Pulse: Pulse win

Stars v Team Bath: Bath win

Saturday

Lightning v Dragons: Lightning win

Thunder v Stars: Thunder win

Strathclyde Sirens v Bath: Bath win

Sunday

Lightning v Rhinos: Lightning win

Saracens Mavericks v Sirens: Mavericks win

Thunder v Surrey Storm: Thunder win

Monday

Rhinos v Storm: Rhinos win

Mavericks v Wasps: Wasps win

