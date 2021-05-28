Pokemon GO: Can Sylveon be Shiny?

Sylveon is one of the most in-demand species in Pokemon Go at this time.

The Fairy-type Pokemon is the 700th entry in the Pokedex and was introduced to the series during generation six when the X and Y games were launched back in 2013.

Described as a quadrupedal, mammalian Pokemon covered with pale cream-coloured fur, Sylveon possesses ribbon-like feelers that emit a soothing aura. When hunting, it swirls its feelers as a distraction while the aura weakens feelings of hostility in its prey. It will also wrap its feelers around the arm of its Trainer, which allows it to read their feelings.

While Pokemon GO players, of course, cannot experience these characteristics, it is another entry in the Pokedex that needs to be filled, and another Eevee evolution avenue to navigate and complete. This now totals to eight, with Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon and Glaceon being the other forms.

In the base games, Eevee evolves into Espeon and Umbreon based on the Pokemon's overall happiness - depending on which generation you are playing. As well as this, times of the day will also have an effect.

Obtaining your own Sylveon is far from straightforward. In Pokemon Go, you will need to accumulate 70 hearts with your Eevee before you can evolve into Sylveon. This is quite extraordinary - and requires a significant amount of in-game grinding to get the job done.

That being said, getting yourself a Shiny version of this Pokemon, is a different story.

Can Sylveon be Shiny?

So the great news is, yes, Sylveon can in fact be obtained in a Shiny variant.

The Pokemon will appear in a light blue form rather than its traditional baby pink glow that it will show as once evolved from an ordinary Eevee.

The only action that trainers need to ensure before evolution is that Eevee is also Shiny before collecting all of the hearts required.

