Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021: How To Buy Tickets

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Round six of the Formula 1 2021 World Championship takes place on the shores of the Caspian Sea at the beginning of June with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix being held around the streets of Baku.

It's a race that is still fairly new to the calendar but has still thrown up a fair few dramatic moments over the last few seasons, with Red Bull drivers Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo colliding once upon a time and Sebastian Vettel famously banging wheels with Lewis Hamilton as they fought for the title.

Read more: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021: Dates, Tickets, Updates, Schedule, How to Watch, Results And Everything You Need To Know

The Grand Prix was missing from the calendar last season, as so many were, but it's back for another year as it provides the latest battle-ground for Hamilton and Verstappen and their enthralling title duel.

How can you get tickets for this one, though, and is it even possible at the moment? We take a look...

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is currently set to be held behind closed doors this season and there's next to no chance of that changing in the final days before the race.

This means that there are no tickets available and those that purchased them before the race was announced to be held without a crowd have been urged to return them for a full refund.

Next year, the hope is that the race will have a capacity crowd across the weekend and so tickets are available, which you can access via F1's official ticketing website and other reliable ticketing vendors.

You can find all of the latest Formula 1 News, Opinion and Results right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News