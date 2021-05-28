Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Back in late February, Tiger Woods was hospitalised after a car accident in downtown Los Angeles.

Currently in the recovery phase, Woods spoke to Golf Digest about his rehab and physical therapy.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the incident, the 45-year-old said: "My physical therapy has been keeping me busy.

"I do my routines every day and am focused on my No1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

At the time of the incident, Woods was going 87mph (double the speed limit) and ultimately lost control of his car and smashed into a tree.

As a result, Woods was forced to undergo a total of 10 surgeries, five on his back and five on his left knee.

“This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

In April, the golfing legend posted an Instagram photo of him on crutches and was quite surprised with the way he looked, specifically his shoulders.

“It’s funny because in that photo, the crutches definitely make my shoulders look big!

"Maybe it’s the workouts, too. It’s been nice having the ability to still stay strong and work out my upper body.

“I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously. It’s been incredible."

Golf Digest also reported that Woods suffered traumatic injuries to his right leg, but it’s still unknown whether additional medical operations are needed.

US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker said that while his compatriot won’t be golfing for a while, Woods will be involved with the team “in some shape or form” when the competition takes place in September later this year.

As the road to recovery continues for one of the most iconic golfers in history, Woods very much seems on the right to track to regaining mobility and returning to golf in the near future.

News Now - Sport News