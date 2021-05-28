Sunderland transfer news: Update emerges regarding Charlie Wyke's future as Ipswich eye swoop

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having failed to achieve promotion to the Championship last season, Sunderland could be in for a busy summer of transfer activity as manager Lee Johnson aims to assemble a squad which is capable of helping the club reach new heights in the third-tier.

With a host of players set to depart the Stadium of Light next month when their contracts expire, the Black Cats will need to get their recruitment spot-on in order to avoid the possibility of a poor start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Whereas Johnson will already have his eye on potential incomings, his priority in the coming weeks will be to resolve the futures of some of Sunderland's most important players.

The Black Cats revealed earlier this month that they had offered Luke O'Nien and Aiden McGeady new contracts whilst talks with Charlie Wyke regarding fresh terms were ongoing.

It has since emerged that the forward is still on the radar for several clubs who are looking to bolster their attacking options during the upcoming transfer window.

According to the East Anglian Daily Times, Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in signing Wyke who is also being tracked by Cardiff City, Middlesbrough, Celtic, Nottingham Forest and CSKA Moscow.

However, it is understood that none of the aforementioned clubs have made a formal approach for the forward's services.

As per a fresh report by Football Insider, Ipswich may be about to make the first move in this transfer battle by offering Wyke a lucrative contract in an attempt to convince him to make a move to Portman Road.

A stand-out performer for Sunderland last season, Wyke managed to find the back of the net on 30 occasions in 52 appearances in all competitions.

Despite his heroics in-front of goal, the forward could leave the Black Cats next month on a free transfer if Sunderland cannot get him to sign a new contract.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider just how impressive Wyke was during the previous campaign for Sunderland, it is hardly a surprise that he is being linked with a move elsewhere.

As well being directly involved in 30 league goals, the forward managed to average the second-highest WhoScored match rating (7.35) at the Stadium of Light as he illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in the third-tier.

With Ipswich readying a big offer for Wyke, it will be intriguing to see whether Sunderland can prevent the forward from moving on to pastures new by tabling a lucrative contract of their own.

If the forward is tempted to join a new club this summer, Johnson will need to draft up a list of replacements for him as a failure to get his recruitment right could lead to a season of struggle for the Black Cats

