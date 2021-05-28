Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Colby Covington reckons The Ultimate Fighter coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega will turn the show into a car crash.

The longstanding American television reality series will return bigger and better than ever before on June 1 with a new episode going live on ESPN+ every Tuesday.

UFC featherweight champion Volkanovski (22-1) and Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) will serve as head coaches of opposing teams. As with past seasons of 'TUF', their featherweight title fight will headline a pay-per-view event soon after the series' 12-week run wraps on ESPN+.

But UFC welterweight Covington, who was in talks to appear on the show with long-time rival Jorge Masvidal before negotiations turned sour, believes Hunter Campbell and Dana White will be irritated by the lack of trash talk between Volkanovski and Ortega.

"Yikes," Covington said to James Lynch. "I know Hunter Campbell and Dana White probably had to go behind closed doors and be smacking themselves in the head because you don’t want those two guys as your coaches as your comeback season of The Ultimate Fighter.

"Those guys are going to make a complete mockery of the show.

"There’s just no entertainment factor there."

Covington (17-2), however, wasn't quite done yet, as he continued to verbally attack Volkanovski and Ortega.

"Those guys, yeah, they’re decent fighters for the little weights, for the little midgets, but they don’t sell," he added. "There’s no controversy, there’s no drama, there’s nothing. There’s no storyline.

"So I feel bad for the show.

"I wish I could have came back to the show and give the people what they want."

