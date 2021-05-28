Liverpool transfer news: Alisson agreement a priority for Michael Edwards

According to The Athletic, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will prioritise handing Alisson a new contract this summer.

What's the latest news involving Alisson?

The Liverpool goalkeeper is one of the first in line to be offered a new deal according to The Athletic, and Edwards is keen to tie down the Brazilian beyond his current deal which expires in 2024.

The report states that the Anfield director will prioritise a new deal for the 28-year-old once he returns from his international ventures with Brazil at the Copa America. The tournament is due to finish in mid-July.

Does Alisson deserve a new contract?

Surely the answer is yes.

Regardless of his jaw-dropping winner against West Brom in extra-time, his stability in goal since his arrival has been crucial to Liverpool's success.

The goalkeeper, who is valued at £58.5m by Transfermarkt, played a monumental part in the Reds' Champions League campaign in 2019, as his late reflex save against Napoli saw Liverpool progress to the knockout stages where they would later win the trophy.

According to FBRef, Alisson has kept ten clean sheets in the Premier League this season in 33 appearances, having achieved a save percentage of 74.8%.

What's happening with Liverpool's other goalkeepers?

Caoimhin Kelleher has had somewhat of a breakout season for Liverpool and his performances in Alisson's absence edged him ahead of Adrian in Jurgen Klopp's pecking order.

The 22-year-old received five appearances this season, making two in the Champions League, two in the Premier League and one in the FA Cup, keeping a combined two clean sheets according to FBRef.

The report from The Athletic revealed that the Irishman is set to be rewarded for his efforts with a new contract in the next few months to reflect his position as second-choice to Alisson.

Meanwhile, Adrian has regressed having been relegated to third choice goalkeeper and reports from the Daily Mail suggest that despite being offered a new deal at Anfield, he is "considering" a return to Spain this summer.

Who should Liverpool offer contracts to next?

According to The Athletic, Liverpool have numerous players with just two years remaining on their deals as contract extensions were on hold during the global crisis with the club's financial situation uncertain.

The likes of Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho are reportedly all out of contract in 2024.

The standouts from that list are Salah, van Dijk and Fabinho, who are effectively the spine of the side.

The Egyptian's goals this term have been crucial to the Reds sneaking into the top four in the latter stages of the season. He scored 22 Premier League goals and narrowly missed out on the third golden boot of his career.

Despite Van Dijk spending the majority of this season injured, his signing was the catalyst that evolved Liverpool from a good team into a title winning side. Since his arrival the Reds have won the UCL, Premier League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

Fabinho has been crucial for Liverpool this season as his versatility has been evident. He has played as both a makeshift centre-back and defensive midfielder, which has been essential in protecting the Reds' two inexperienced centre-backs Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

