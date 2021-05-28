Everyone loves Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

In fact, it's simply physically impossible not to love Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Almost three years ago, he once again proved why he's a man so loved by millions (and millions) around the world as he perfectly gifted his stunt double and cousin Tanoai Reed with a brand new custom Ford F-150.

Following his return to set following an injury, Reed and Johnson starting to do some filming together.

Reed initially thought they were simply shooting a behind-the-scenes clip, only before Johnson revealed that there was a new truck waiting right behind him.

Johnson then praised his long-time partner for the work he had done over the years, and just as he finished his plaudits, said to Reed, “Enjoy your new truck”.

The blacked-out vehicle looks like an absolute dream to a pick-up truck lover, as the car seems to feature a lift kit that raises it up to look more hardcore.

Every since The Scorpion King in 2002, Reed has been Johnson’s right-hand man and has acted as the stunt double in various blockbuster movies, such as Hercules, Skyscraper, San Andreas and the sixth and seventh editions of the Fast and Furious franchise.

Beyond serving as Johnson’s right-hand man on set, Reed has also had roles in Iron Man 2, Hawaii 5-0 and Daredevil.

The Rock and Reed are set to get back at it on the big screen ahead of Johnson’s upcoming major releases, which include Black Adam and Jungle Cruise.

All in all, this was quite the gesture from The Rock and one that Reed thoroughly deserves after all the hard work that gets put into being a stuntman.

Earlier this year, The Rock also gifted a similar vehicle to lifetime friend Bruno Lauer, who took Johnson in when he was homeless. Once again proving how much of a legend the American is.

He may be the highest-paid actor on the planet, but there’s no doubting how generous Johnson is with his wealth.

We salute you, Rocky!

