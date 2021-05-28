Liverpool have sent an early message to the rest of the Premier League ahead of the coming season.

The Reds have already completed their first signing of the summer, bringing in highly-rated centre half, Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig.

Rumours surrounding the youngsters future have been circling for months now but, following the conclusion of their season, Jurgen Klopp and co moved swiftly to wrap up the deal.

Liverpool swooped to trigger Konate's release clause and will pay £36 million for the 22-year-old.

On the face of it, it looks a properly smart signing. Konate is young, bullish and fits the mould of a typical 'Klopp' player.

It also addresses a point of concern in the squad that was painfully exposed this season after the injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Reds were left frightfully understaffed at the back, but the signing of Konate not only signals their intention to add greater depth, but greater competition as well.

You can be certain that Van Dijk will reprise his role of defender in chief when he is fit and firing again but the role of his deputy remains up for grabs.

Gomez would have been favourite to slot right back in alongside Van Dijk but Konate might have something to say about that.

The French star has shown just what he is capable of at Leipzig and could prove to be a stalwart in the Liverpool rearguard for years to come.

In fact, a video compilation of some of his best moments has already begun doing the rounds on social media showing the Anfield faithful exactly what they can look forward too.

Brilliant stuff.

You can imagine, sat next to Van Dijk, Konate could easily become one of the most reliable centre-backs in the league.

With Liverpool desperate to challenge for trophies again after their domestic and European failures this season, Konate could prove to be an incredible signing.

He may have to wait for a consistent run in the side with Klopp notorious for giving his new signings all the time they need to get up to speed but, once he is there, you can't help but feel that he may be hard to shift.

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

News Now - Sport News