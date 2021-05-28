Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The professional wrestling business is always open to change. From shows being edited minutes before going on air, to a full episode being rewritten days before a major pay-per-view.

WWE is no different and their storylines can be changed at any time. This happened with Natalya, who recently revealed she wasn't originally going to become a team with Tamina.

Speaking on the Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette, the Women's Tag Team Champion said she was meant to begin a feud with Sasha Banks, but this changed when Bianca Belair won this year's Women's Royal Rumble.

“I was supposed to go into a big rivalry with Sasha Banks early in the year,” she said.

“And everything changed when Bianca won the Royal Rumble. I was so excited about wrestling Sasha because I think Sasha is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers in the world, if not the best. And I was just so excited about it."

However, her husband Tyson Kidd, who's real name is TJ Wilson, told her to pitch an idea where she and Tamina would become a tag team due to her and her partner's family history.

"TJ said to me ‘you and Tamina need to be a tag team. You guys are going to be perfect together'", she said.

"TJ pulls out a picture and is like ‘look at your family’s history. Look at Owen with Yokozuna. Look at the Headshrinkers, look at the Bulldogs, look at the Hart Foundation, look at all your family’s lineage, look at all the greatness you and Sarona’s [Tamina] family have done together. You guys should be a tag team, you should pitch it.’"

It's safe to say that things seem to have worked out for Natalya and Tamina, with the pair now Women's Tag Team Champion.

Though a feud between Natalya and Banks would've been an interesting one, you could argue that the decision to change "The Queen of Harts'" plans was definitely the right one.

