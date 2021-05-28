Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet.

In fact, you'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who hasn't heard of the Hollywood star.

After all, he's been the highest-earning actor in the world for the last two years.

But he wasn't always a silver screen sensation. The Rock was, once, a WWE Superstar... perhaps the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

During his incredible professional wrestling run, Johnson was the face of the Attitude Era, competing alongside the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Undertaker during sports entertainment's biggest boom.

Fans love to reminisce about The Rock's WWE run and this week, it seems even the legendary Chris Jericho found himself doing the same.

He even tweeted compliments to Johnson, suggesting that he is indeed one of the greatest of all time.

"Going down the YouTube rabbit hole tonight and one thing is clear..." Jericho wrote.

"He may be the biggest box office draw in Hollywood today, but my goodness, let’s not ever forget how GREAT The Rock was in the ring. One of the best ever..."

Check out Y2J's tweet below:

Yep, it's pretty hard to argue with that. Rock was quick to reply too, thanking Jericho for his words, while also promising him a 'receipt' for a tobacco spitting incident that he clearly isn't over!

"This means a lot, thank you brother for these words. You’re one of the GOATS and man the fun we had electrifying the millions around the world.

"What an honor. And I still owe you a receipt for that tobacco spit incident."

Brilliant! We love seeing two GOATs exchange compliments on social media. Just imagine The Rock and Jericho sharing the ring together one more time.

Even now, it would be absolutely must-see entertainment! Those were the days...

News Now - Sport News