WATCH: Sebastian Vettel sees red and swipes Lewis Hamilton in Azerbaijan

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix returns next weekend as we kick off a busy June for Formula 1 on the shores of the Caspian Sea with a race around the streets of Baku.

It's a Grand Prix that hasn't spent much time on the Formula 1 calendar but it has still served up some fantastic drama in the handful of years that it has been on the schedule.

Back on the fixture list after a year off thanks to the pandemic, it's going to be fascinating watching the latest round of the title fight between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton play out, with the Dutchman just four points in front after the Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton, too, may be hoping for an avoidance of a repeat of a moment from a previous title fight at Baku with Sebastian Vettel where the two banged wheels after the German took exception to the Briton's pace behind the Safety Car.

Claiming Hamilton had brake-tested him, the Ferrari man drew alongside to remonstrate with the Silver Arrows star, before bumping against him tyre-to-tyre, something we can re-live now:

As the tweet states, Hamilton got himself some rear diffuser damage whilst Vettel received a 10-second stop-go penalty, one of the more serious in-race sanctions a driver can get, though Hamilton post-race suggested that that wasn't enough.

It was, though, a dramatic moment between the two with Vettel leading the standings at the time.

Hamilton, of course, roared back in the second half of the 2017 season to take his fourth world title.

