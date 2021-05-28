YouTube vs TikTok Boxing: Bryce Hall sparring footage emerges ahead of Austin McBroom fight

Bryce Hall is currently training hard in preparation for his YouTube vs TikTok Boxing match against Austin McBroom.

Both men will be the main event of the media frenzy which sees a number of influencers face off their respective social platform.

In preparation for the bout, Hall has been dealing with another online feud, on the side of getting into a scuffle with McBroom at their organised press conference.

In reaction to this heated exchange, KSI waded in and mocked Hall on Twitter using a picture that appeared to show TikToker looking rather uncomfortable during the exchange.

So it appears that Hall is creating a lot of enemies at this moment in time. But despite this, he managed to settle the score with one of his heated feuds, which ended up becoming a messy sparring contest.

Sparring Footage

Kyle "Godfrey" Stromedy, a music artist, recently released a diss track titled Tik Tok Clowns that shamed content creators on that platform.

A couple of weeks later, Hall would then turn up onto the doorstep of Stromedy asking him for a fight on his doorstep. What followed was a strange exchange with both creators sizing each other up and flexing their egos - boasting their social following.

This then resulted in both men putting on the head guards and gloves and settling their differences in the squared circle.

After what was a fairly untidy affair, Stromedy requested for his guard and gloves to be taken off by his trainer and requested that the fight continued outside.

At the end of the video, Hall can be seen offering his respect to Stromedy after the bout concluded, with the pair shaking hands and showing their admiration towards each other.

